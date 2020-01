Beckham's MLS team Inter Miami hire Diego Alonso as coach

SHOWS: MONTERREY, MEXICO (MAY 1, 2019) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 1.

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL - SECOND LEG - MONTERREY V TIGRES UANL, BBVA STADIUM MONTERREY COACH DIEGO ALONSO AND NICOLAS SANCHEZ CELEBRATE WITH THE TROPHY AND TEAM MATES AFTER WINNING THE CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2 CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL - SECOND LEG - MONTERREY V TIGRES UANL, BBVA STADIUM, MONTERREY COACH DIEGO ALONSO CELEBRATES AFTER THE MATCH 3.

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL SECOND LEG - MONTERREY V TIGRES UANL, BBVA STADIUM, MONTERREY.

MONTERREY COACH DIEGO ALONSO CELEBRATES AFTER THE MATCH MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (DECEMBER 8, 2018) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 4.

LIGA MX SEMI FINAL SECOND LEG - CRUZ AZUL V MONTERREY, AZTECA STADIUM.

MONTERREY COACH DIEGO ALONSO CALI, COLOMBIA.

(MAY 5, 1999) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) 5.

COLOMBIAN PLAYER MARIO YEPES (R), OF CALI, AND DIEGO ALONSO, OF BELLAVISTA OF URUGUAY, FIGHT FOR THE BALL DURING EARLY FIRST HALF ACTION IN THEIR LIBERTADORES CUP MATCH MIAMI, FLORIDA.

(FEBRUARY 5, 2014) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

DAVID BECKHAM WITH MLS OFFICIALS AT ANNOUNCEMENT THAT HE WILL PURCHASE MLS TEAM IN MIAMI FANS CHEERING STORY: David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami have named Diego Alonso as head coach ahead of their debut next season as the latest franchise in the fast-growing league.

The former Uruguay striker led Monterrey to the CONCACAF Champions League title this year and a place in the Club World Cup after managing Liga MX club Pachuca from 2014-18.

The 44-year-old, who played for several clubs in Spain including Atletico Madrid and Valencia, coached in Uruguay and Paraguay before arriving in Mexico in 2014.

Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough praised Alonso's "drive, passion and leadership" in a statement.

"In Diego we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans," he said.

Miami's debut in 2020 comes amid rapid expansion in MLS, with 19 different teams joining the league since 2005.

Cincinnati started up in the 2019 season, with Nashville SC set to debut alongside Miami next term followed by Austin FC in 2021, and St.

Louis and Sacramento in 2022.

(Production: Peter Bullock)