Hundreds ring in new year at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

END TO A DECADE AND YEAR.EVERYONE IS REALLY EXCITED ANDHAVE BEEN FILING INTO THEDOORS FOR THE LAST FEW HOURS.SURE TO HAVE PLENTY OF FUN ANDSTAY SAFE IF YOUR OUT ON THEHAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE -- MAKESURE TO HAVE PLENTY OF FUN ANDSTAY SAFE IF YOUR OUT ON THEROADS.

AT THE CRYSTAL PALACEAUSTIN WESTFALL 23ABC CONNECTINGYOU.HAPPY NEW YEAR'S EVE!

AS WE RINGIN 2020, YOU CAN EXPECT