Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:32s
The world ushered in the new year 2020 and a new decade at midnight.

Spectacular fireworks and laser shows lit up famous landmarks across the world.

From Sydney to New York, festive scenes thrilled revellers.

Even in India the Gateway of Mumbai and Delhi's Connaught Place witnessed crowds gather to welcome the new year.

A special aarti at Varanasi marked a prosperous start to 2020.

