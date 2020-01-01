San Diegans ring in new decade on New Years Eve



Recent related videos from verified sources Transit Agencies, CHP Urge New Years Eve Partygoers To Leave Cars At Home If you're heading into San Francisco for New Years Eve, transit agencies and law enforcement are urging you to leave your cars at home. John Ramos reports. (12-31-2019) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:44Published 7 hours ago High Surf Advisory Issued For New Years Day A high surf advisory was issued on New Year's Eve and remains in effect through Wednesday night. Kiet Do went in search of big waves and tells us what he found. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:18Published 7 hours ago