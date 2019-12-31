Global  

Watch: Pope Francis struggles free after woman grabs his hand outside Vatican

The pope slapped the woman's hand twice before she would let go.

Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp

A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter's...
Reuters - Published


Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Watch: Pope Francis Reacts To Woman Sharply Yanking Him Toward Her

Pope Francis was sharply yanked by a woman toward her.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

