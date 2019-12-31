Global  

‘We stay away from politics’: Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India’s 1st CDS

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:06s
General Bipin Rawat took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

He said that the CDS will work for the integration of the three services and will not dictate terms to any.
With different Peak Cap and Badges, Gen Bipin Rawat makes debut as India's first CDS

General Bipin Rawat made debut public appearance as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on...
IndiaTimes - Published



caste_no

NoName_NoCaste RT @retheeshraj10: Chief fo Defence says ‘we stay far away from politics’. First Joke Of The Year. 😸✌️ https://t.co/T3HsxtPHln 6 minutes ago

KenilGandhii

Kenil Gandhi  RT @ANI: Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) General Bipin Rawat on allegations that he is politically inclined: We stay far away from politics, ve… 6 minutes ago

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: Forces stay away from politics, follow govt orders: Gen Rawat after taking charge as #CDS | https://t.co/gNSbk14sKS http… 7 minutes ago

Derek07784

07784 476806 RT @ThePrintIndia: Armed forces stay away from politics, work as per govt directives, says Gen Rawat https://t.co/FCgYIAh88H 13 minutes ago

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH After criticising caa protests, general rawat says armed forces will stay away from politics https://t.co/vSNsA6RFBV 15 minutes ago

sharadshahjain

Sharad Shah RT @TimesNow: After the opposition had questioned his appointment, General Bipin Rawat today silenced his critics after assuming office as… 21 minutes ago


New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News [Video]New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News

General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat says Armed Forces stays far away from politics, General Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war against India cannot continue,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published

Watch: New Army chief Gen Naravane on Pakistan, Art 370, China & CDS post [Video]Watch: New Army chief Gen Naravane on Pakistan, Art 370, China & CDS post

The new chief of the Indian Army spelled out his vision for the force soon after taking charge.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:37Published

