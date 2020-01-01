Lupita Nyong'o says movie sets can be a lonely place when she is separated from her loved ones.



Tweets about this Devdiscourse Movie sets can be lonely, says Lupita Nyong'o https://t.co/agjcBZgavs 3 hours ago UK Film Work Lupita Nyong'o says movie sets can be lonely places https://t.co/SGmbIHQpsc https://t.co/JDjNj5onA6 4 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Lupita Nyong'o says movie sets can be lonely places - #LupitaNyongo @Lupita_Nyongo… https://t.co/1pnRQCGln0 4 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Lupita Nyong'o: Movie sets can be lonely - Lupita Nyong'o says movie sets can be lonely places. The 36-year-old act… https://t.co/1TxB3GzKYE 16 hours ago The Pledge Movie Sets Can Be Lonely, Says Lupita Nyong’o https://t.co/MCgIOF5Xd6 19 hours ago The Pledge New Post: Movie Sets Can Be Lonely, Says Lupita Nyong’o https://t.co/MCgIOEOlOw 19 hours ago