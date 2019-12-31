Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline.

Navy ships were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia wildfires: Thousands race to beaches for safety as death toll rises

Australia wildfires: Thousands race to beaches for safety as death toll risesThousands of people have fled to beaches on Australia's east coast to escape the wildfires tearing...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia [Video]Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing the number of victims killed to 12 during the months-long bushfires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify [Video]Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify

About 4,000 residents from Mallacoota town fled to waterside as winds pushed wildfire towards their homes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.