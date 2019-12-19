Dove Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published Dove Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence Dove Cameron took to Twitter to joke that she would tie the knot with the Oscar-winning star Jennifer Lawrence if she could.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Content Catcher Pigeon Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence https://t.co/jbNltc4gZh December 31, 2019 Dove Cameron wants… https://t.co/s9zrVxjad2 2 days ago BANG Showbiz Dove Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence #DoveCameron #JenniferLawrence https://t.co/4iXMTtoTHb 3 days ago Daily Entertainment News Dove Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence - Dove Cameron wants to marry Jennifer Lawrence. The 23-year-ol… https://t.co/VUB3ekj5wh 3 days ago divaswiki Dove Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence https://t.co/XmVeX9pvUj https://t.co/zXUhvpplIQ 4 days ago