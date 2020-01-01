Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: ITBP, CRPF jawans welcome New Year 2020, dance with enthusiasm

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Watch: ITBP, CRPF jawans welcome New Year 2020, dance with enthusiasm

Watch: ITBP, CRPF jawans welcome New Year 2020, dance with enthusiasm

ITBP jawans celebrated New Year in Uttarakhand’s Auli.

The jawans were seen dancing with full enthusiasm.

CRPF jawans also grooved to music with great passion in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

The entire nation welcomed New Year 2020 with great fervour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.