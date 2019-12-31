Global  

New Year 2020: Watch the most spectacular celebrations from across the globe

New Year 2020: Watch the most spectacular celebrations from across the globe

New Year 2020: Watch the most spectacular celebrations from across the globe

The world bid farewell to 2019 and welcomed new year 2020 in style.

Fireworks were seen in prominent monuments across the globe with thousands joining in the revelry.

Watch this video to find out about how the world welcomed 2020.
Recent related news from verified sources

SRK welcomes 2020 with his WISE words

As the dawn of the New Year arrives, people across the globe are celebrating the onset of a new...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Sify


Cheers, tears, prayers for 2020: How the world ushered in a new decade

Spectacular images capture the joy of new year celebrations throughout the world.
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style [Video]New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style

Fireworks popped and confetti dropped as throngs of revellers cheered the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square. In one of the globe's most-watched New Year's Eve spectacles, the crowd counted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Edinburgh Fireworks Display on New Year's Eve [Video]Edinburgh Fireworks Display on New Year's Eve

Celebrations are already underway in Edinburgh, as the Scottish city prepares to see in the new year with a spectacular display of fireworks over its imposing skyline. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:45Published

