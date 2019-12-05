Gemma Arterton wasn't excited by blockbuster role 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published Gemma Arterton wasn't excited by blockbuster role Gemma Arterton was pleasantly surprised to have such a good experience working on 'The King's Man'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Life Lessons | Gemma Arterton Gemma Arterton, Harper's Bazaar UK's cover star reveals her Life Lessons. Credit: Harper's Bazaar Duration: 03:00Published on December 5, 2019