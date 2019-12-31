Global  

More attacks on US embassy as Trump warns Iran

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:06s
More attacks on US embassy as Trump warns IranMore attacks on US embassy as Trump warns Iran
Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after embassy attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by Japan Today, Al Jazeera


U.S. to send Marines to embassy in Iraq as Trump blames Iran for attack

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Tuesday for "orchestrating" an attack on the U.S. embassy...
Reuters - Published


Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump [Video]Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump

The United States is deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. Chris Dignam has..

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:44

