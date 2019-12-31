Global  

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year's Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year's Day.

Libby Hogan reports.
Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

The new year in Hong Kong kicked off with an anti-government protest on Wednesday (January 1).

Many of the protesters were dressed in black and donned masks.

Some waved flags and held posters as they marched through the city center.

Wednesday's march was approved by the police and called on authorities to respond to protesters' demands after more than six months of pro-democracy protests.

There's been no rest for the protesters during the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Last night, Hong Kong's main fireworks display was cancelled by the government citing security concerns.

Instead a light show took its place.

A throng of protesters joined arms formed a human chain and a group waved flags along the waterfront chanting "liberate hong kong, five demands, not one less." The song references their calls for the release of protesters still behind bars and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) 19-YEAR-OLD PROTESTER, THOMAS, SAYING: "I think it's a very important day, that in the new year, we will also fight for democracy and freedom.

We will never forget those we sacrificed their future and their lives.

And we must let the government to accept our demands and so Hong Kong will be a better place in the future." Overnight some protesters briefly blocked part of the city before fleeing when police fired tear gas and rubber bullets and made several arrests.

Nearly 6500 people have been arrested since the protests began in June.



