Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Gemma Arterton wasn't excited by blockbuster role

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Gemma Arterton wasn't excited by blockbuster role

Gemma Arterton wasn't excited by blockbuster role

Gemma Arterton was pleasantly surprised to have such a good experience working on 'The King's Man'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Gemma Arterton wasn't excited by ‘The King’s Man’ role #GemmaArterton #TheKingsMan #Kingsman https://t.co/ACZGzHCw40 2 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Gemma Arterton wasn't excited by blockbuster role - Gemma Arterton didn't expect to enjoy working on blockbuster 'T… https://t.co/TM2aVPVF1I 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Life Lessons | Gemma Arterton [Video]Life Lessons | Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton, Harper's Bazaar UK's cover star reveals her Life Lessons.

Credit: Harper's Bazaar     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.