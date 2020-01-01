Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify

Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify

About 4,000 residents from Mallacoota town fled to waterside as winds pushed wildfire towards their homes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia [Video]Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing the number of victims killed to 12 during the months-long bushfires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Australian Bushfires Claim Third Victim As More Than 100 Blazes Burn [Video]Australian Bushfires Claim Third Victim As More Than 100 Blazes Burn

According to Reuters, Australian authorities confirmed a third death in devastating bushfires that have engulfed the country’s southeast coastal region. In total, there have been 12 fire-related..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.