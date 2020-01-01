Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2020 on an inspirational note

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2020 on an inspirational note

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2020 on an inspirational note

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in the movie "Zero" wished his fans Happy New Year with an inspirational note on social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ravi Shastri spends time with Raveena Tandon, Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Singhania in Alibaug

As Virat Kohli and Co ended the year 2019 on a high note by emerging as one of the most consistent...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Abhi18763120

Abhiraaj RT @pinkvilla: #HappyNewYear2020: #ShahRukhKhan welcomes a new decade with words of wisdom: May the future be kind to all - https://t.co/OO… 23 seconds ago

SRKianYash_

Yash SRKian ❤️ RT @bombaytimes: Don't miss @iamsrk's New Year wish for his loved ones #Welcome2020 #Happy2020 #HappyNew2020 https://t.co/nr2uEHoa7o 8 minutes ago

iamrk39099020

Ravindra khoja RT @AhmedabadTimes: .@iamsrk welcomes 2020 with these inspirational words https://t.co/03LnQKIiJG 11 minutes ago

Khatait4691

[email protected] RT @etimes: Start 2020 with @iamsrk's words of wisdom #2020NewYear #HappyNew2020 #happynewyear2020 https://t.co/KN7VaSErVy 12 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Happy New Year 2020: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes a new decade with words of wisdom: May the future be kind to all – PIN… https://t.co/0KuyndvJUW 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.