Four shot in two different shootings on New Year's morning

VIOLENT START TO 20-20. FOUR PEOPLE SHOT IN THE TRI-STATE. THE FIRST CALL COMING IN AROUND 2:30 THIS MORNING... ON BAHAMA TERRACE. POLICE ARE NOT RELEASING MUCH INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOOTING OR VICTIM. 9 ON YOUR SIDE'S ALLY KRAEMER HAS MORE ON A DIFFERENT SCENE... INVOLVING THREE VICTIMS... DOWNTOWN. JULIE - THERE ARE AT LEAST THREE GUNSHOT VICTIMS HERE AT U-C HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER AFTER A WILD SHOOTING, CHASE AND CRASH IN OVER-THE-RHINE. CINCINNATI POLICE TELL US AROUND 2:00 THIS MORNING THEY FOUND TWO MEN SHOT INSIDE THIS WHITE TRUCK RIGHT AT THE INTERSECTION OF SYCAMORE AND CENTRAL PARKWAY.

SHORTLY AFTERFINDING THE 2 VICTIMS -OFFICERS SAY THEY FOUND ATHIRD GUNSHOT VICTIM, AFEMALE, IN THE NEIGHBORINGPARKING GARAGE.OFFICERSLOCATED THE SUSPECT JUST A FEWBLOCKS AWAY AFTER THEY SAY HECRASHED A WHITE SUV INTO THEBACK OF A PARKED BLACK PICKUPON MAIN STREET NEAR 13TH INFRONT OF MR. PITIFUL'S.

THEDRIVER OF THAT PARKED CAR WASSTILL INSIDE WHEN HE WAS REAR-ENDED AND TELLS US THAT POLICEWERE ALREADY CHASING THE CARWHEN THE CRASH HAPPENED.

THEWITNESS SAYS THE SUSPECTJUMPED OUT OF THE CAR ANDSTARTED RUNNING FROM OFFICERS,WHO QUICKLY CAUGHT UP TO HIMAND ARRESTED HIM.CINCINNATI POLICE SAY THEYRECOVERED A HANDGUN FROM THATCRASHED SUV.

THE WITNESS TELLSUS THERE WERE THREE FEMALEPASSENGERS IN THE SUV AS WELL,BUT POLICE SAY THEY AREEXPECTED TO BE OKAY.

