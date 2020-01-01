Kevin Feige: Doctor Strange 2 isn't a horror movie 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:18s - Published According to Kevin Feige, he doesn't see 'Doctor Strange 2' as a horror movie. According to Kevin Feige, he doesn't see 'Doctor Strange 2' as a horror movie.

Recent related news from verified sources Kevin Feige: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to introduce new characters in MCU Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased that the sequel to Doctor Strange will introduce new...

Tweets about this Joseph Platas RT @KelvinUMendez: Scott Derrickson: I'm gonna make Doctor Strange 2 the first horror movie in the MCU Kevin Feige: Well...not really Sco… 9 seconds ago kelly 💙 RT @realsalt_: Scott Derrickson: Hey I wanna make Doctor Strange 2 kind of unique and not like literally every other Marvel movie Kevin Fe… 11 seconds ago kelly 💙 RT @niklander2: You have the guy who did Sinister and Exorcism of Emily Rose step out of the sequel to Doctor Strange for not going full ho… 34 seconds ago natalie RT @itsjustanx: me waiting outside kevin feige’s house until he gives scott derrickson the doctor strange in the multiverse of madness horr… 45 seconds ago