Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star Karen Gillan thought remaking the classic flick would ruin her childhood but changed her mind after reading the script.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Karen Gillan Shines A Light On Scotland's Suicide Rate In 'A Book Of' Feature Karen Gillan is opening up about an important organization that is near and dear to her heart in her...

Just Jared - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji #KarenGillan #Jumunji https://t.co/Q1bUWP4hEk 3 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji - Karen Gillan feared the 'Jumanji' reboot would ruin her childhood. Th… https://t.co/PqdMs0PmRP 17 hours ago