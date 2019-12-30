Global  

Watch New York City ring in 2020

The iconic New Years Eve ball dropped in Times Square, a century-long tradition featuring fireworks and a flood of confetti.
Thousands of hardy merrymakers braved the weather and watched the glowing New Year's Eve ball complete its midnight descent.

The tradition of watching a giant ball drop from a pole on top of the narrow building at the head of Times Square in midtown Manhattan began in 1907.

The orb is a Waterford crystal ball.

For the multitudes who gathered in the famed midtown Manhattan crossroads, the thrilling moment was reward for enduring hours of standing amid tight security.



