Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji

Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star Karen Gillan thought remaking the classic flick would ruin her childhood but changed her mind after reading the script.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Karen Gillan Shines A Light On Scotland's Suicide Rate In 'A Book Of' Feature

Karen Gillan is opening up about an important organization that is near and dear to her heart in her...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji #KarenGillan #Jumunji https://t.co/Q1bUWP4hEk 16 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji - Karen Gillan feared the 'Jumanji' reboot would ruin her childhood. Th… https://t.co/PqdMs0PmRP 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jumanji: The Next Level - Holiday Theater Surprise [Video]Jumanji: The Next Level - Holiday Theater Surprise

Check out this fun "Holiday Theater Surprises" video promoting Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:11Published

Spies in Disguise with Tom Holland - Embrace Your Weird [Video]Spies in Disguise with Tom Holland - Embrace Your Weird

Check out the official "Embrace Your Weird" featurette for Spies in Disguise starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Ben Mendelsohn and Masi Oka! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.