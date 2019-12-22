Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published Karen Gillan never wanted to remake Jumanji 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star Karen Gillan thought remaking the classic flick would ruin her childhood but changed her mind after reading the script.

