Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lawry's Beef Bowl Feature

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Lawry's Beef Bowl Feature

Lawry's Beef Bowl Feature

Before kickoff of one of the most anticipated football games of the year, there is beef!

Every year since 1956, Lawry’s Prime Rib in Beverly Hills, CA.

Hosts each Rose Bowl team for an elite dinner called the Beef Bowl.

It’s one of college football’s most iconic and delicious traditions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawry's Beef Bowl Feature 2 [Video]Lawry's Beef Bowl Feature 2

Before kickoff of one of the most anticipated football games of the year, there is beef! Every year since 1956, Lawry’s Prime Rib in Beverly Hills hosts each Rose Bowl team for an elite dinner..

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.