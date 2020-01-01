Area hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to uptick in flu-related illnesses

Was in had been reported stolen.

The latest data from the state of indiana shows 7 influenza associated deaths this season.

The c-d-c estimates there have been at least 4 point 6 million flu-illnesses across the country.

The agency reports 39-thousand hospitalizations ..

And 21-hundred deaths ..

All from the flu.

We told you at five o'clock..

Many area hospitals now have visitor restrictions due to increased flu activity.

News 10's tilly marlatt met with a local doctor today.

She brings us more on what symptoms you should watch out for and ways to stay healthy.

Many hospitals in the wabash valley are experiencing an increase in flu related illnesses.

Doctor michael gamble works with the greene county general hospital.

He tells us about what is coming through the emergency room.

"well in the past one to two weeks we've seen an uptick in influenza- related illnesses.

Some of those are influenza a and b, some of those are influenza-like illnesses."

Health officials say this is not uncommon for this time of year.

"typically infleunza cycles across the country, and sometime between november and early april we see an uptick in influenza and this is pretty standard."

Do not expect the illness to go away over night.

"influenza typically last five to seven days in a normal infection, so people are going to feel miserable for quite some time, longer than most want."

Gamble says if you are feeling extremely ill to call your family doctor.

Young children and older adults are more vulnerable.

"they need to self-isolate so people should not go to work.

Should not be out shopping.

Should not be in daycares or schools.

And then symptom treatment for influenza should be drinking lots of fluids symptom treatment for like cough medicine and acetaminophen for fever, chills and pain.

Don't underestimate the power of soap and water.

"good hand hygiene is probably one of the most important things you can do."

Gamble says it's not too late to get your flu shot.

In greene county, tilly marlatt, news 10.

Greene county general hospital ..

Sullivan county community hospital ..

Saint vincent clay hospital ..

Good samaritan hospital and daviess community hospital... all have restrictions in place.

This is to help keep patients in the hospital safe.

Hospitals ask that you do "not" visit if you've experienced diarrhea, vomiting, fever or cough within 24 hours prior.

Most hospitals will not allow those under 16 to visit... that's with the exception of siblings