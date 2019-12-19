CAR TALK 01-01-2020

Kay blevins >> the lisa without even meaning have some car trouble, but here's a talk abou core everything card shop morning you i do it on our ability to read today are failing to recognize the memo to pick up a list of all cars you said before the break.

We want to ours and financing and how your car an investment correct in assuming that we all have cars going for me the most close enough, but want everything will be the moment we have used every three or four years emerges phone card.

If it were about maintenance and repairs before look at the numbers are saying now the average car payment is 525.

Just imagine what you cars out there when symbols perform better than that range.

The fact that five or $20 more.

Instead of paying another car payment which occurs paid off your hous payment and that portions of its investments in some stocks or supplement because it easy now an easy cargo and 50 12,000 miles for an average of 15,000 miles a year, 10 years seriously five years of payments and militate make an extra 3040 $50 on your house payment.

It'll take to three years of matching 456 dollars a month right we ca make a huge difference in a new house offering the house on the beach somewhere up in the cabin in the mountains for retirement to the unit maintenance cio, make sure you keep and maintain we should keep your entries and if you want to keep the car lon time for a good mechanic as well you know and trust.

Just take your car the best.

The hard part.

The doctor good mechanic to know those things are hard to find a good god, and you know you trust him.

They control us.

I cannot got 110,800 30,000 is to be done with with for very little book over maturing sterile keep it going sort out.

Also, when it comes to you know the new year also looking for a new car were some things that you tell people that are trying to get into a new vehicle to inspect and and i don't like saying this but didn't because you see these places that have these certified cars certified.

Khatami found that people come in and save on the project to school now would you live in the stone only or refund the recall, this must be done to finger the for that to be very expensive right so and mechanics to check because it was human weakness stop so no reason you should get a second opinion.

You talked about earlier about buying cars online.

Yes they have inspectio station that you can what your mom one off ebay or something like that you can get hold of a local mechanic in that area i checked the car all glorious places like the karmanos supported by online bill was another car for three or four days to get a check out before you finish everything night and if you place a five day return policy wording to exchange it for something else.

If you're not happy is to do a device, it is often you can come up on your card and you know what to not i think that we would be doing it on the way to let that is out of efforts of for now.

Go hitting keep watching us for use of this morning