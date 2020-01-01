Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year Fireworks celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Moscow at Zaryadye Park

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:14s - Published < > Embed
New Year Fireworks celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Moscow at Zaryadye Park

New Year Fireworks celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Moscow at Zaryadye Park

Spectacular fireworks lit up the Moscow skies on January 1, 2020 as the Russian capital celebrated the arrival of the New Year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Year Fireworks celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Moscow at Zaryadye Park

Spectacular fireworks lit up the Moscow skies on January 1, 2020 as the Russian capital celebrated the arrival of the New Year.

Thousands of people gathered in Zaryadye Park outside the Kremlin and Red Square to watch the fireworks followed by the New Year concert on Zaryadye stage.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

EugenieAbsalom

Eugenie Absalom #MoscowMetro (underground) looking busy ahead of the New Year Fireworks and concerts in the city centre. The Metro… https://t.co/eHQe4gtayp 16 minutes ago

EugenieAbsalom

Eugenie Absalom Moscow celebrated the arrival of 2020 with spectacular fireworks. Thousands of people gathered in Zaryadye Park ou… https://t.co/8rCVJz57oD 1 hour ago

dont39350

Don Tullos Not surprisingly, I’m hearing more gunshots than fireworks to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Happy New Year!! 6 hours ago

ColorArousal

Atty. Francis Lloyd Holland Fireworks (<<fuegos artificiales>>) celebrate the arrival of the New Year *now* in the Dominican Republic. 8 hours ago

idhamfiqriey

` RT @icitymy: 🎉No plans for New Year's Eve celebration yet??!🎉 Let's celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Selangor's Golden Triangle, i-City Sh… 10 hours ago

gary_v2

Gary Smith There’s people setting off fireworks to celebrate the arrival of January. The longest, coldest, skint-est month of… https://t.co/np0dcLd7YM 11 hours ago

97Park_RealEst

97Park No plans to ring in the New Year? Celebrate the arrival of 2020 at Beach Blast-Off with fireworks and free family-f… https://t.co/qSBa1RncTX 13 hours ago

saleemch1

saleem ch 🎆🎆🎆 New Zealanders were amongst the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2020 with a fireworks display… https://t.co/qJLXTO5x0O 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.