New Year Fireworks celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Moscow at Zaryadye Park

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:14s

New Year Fireworks celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Moscow at Zaryadye Park

Spectacular fireworks lit up the Moscow skies on January 1, 2020 as the Russian capital celebrated the arrival of the New Year.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Year Fireworks celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Moscow at Zaryadye Park Spectacular fireworks lit up the Moscow skies on January 1, 2020 as the Russian capital celebrated the arrival of the New Year. Thousands of people gathered in Zaryadye Park outside the Kremlin and Red Square to watch the fireworks followed by the New Year concert on Zaryadye stage.





