Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 81° Lo 68° Avg 75° (+7° hotter than normal) Rain 0 Max gust NW 15 mph I'll have South Florida's… 9 hours ago

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 81° Lo 68° Avg 75° (+7° hotter than normal) Rain 0 Max gust NW 15 mph I'll have South Florida… https://t.co/o6AGuwuzz3 9 hours ago

NBC 6 South Florida RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 80° Lo 74° Avg 77° (+8° hotter than normal) Rain 0.01" Max gust SW 21 mph I'll have South Florida… 1 day ago

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 80° Lo 74° Avg 77° (+8° hotter than normal) Rain 0.01" Max gust SW 21 mph I'll have South Flor… https://t.co/YoPUnxR3ft 1 day ago

Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 83° Lo 73­° Avg 78° (+9° above normal) Rain 0.08" Max gust E 28 mph I'll have South Florida's mos… 4 days ago

John Morales Today in Miami Hi 83° Lo 73­° Avg 78° (+9° above normal) Rain 0.08" Max gust E 28 mph I'll have South Florida's… https://t.co/kqY69KLagk 4 days ago

Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 81° Lo 71° Avg 76° (+7° above normal) Rain 0.09" Max gust E 31 mph I'll have South Florida's mos… 5 days ago