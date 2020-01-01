Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS

Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 04:58s - Published < > Embed
Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS

Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS

Hina Khan REVEALS her first love, first celebrity encounter, first photoshoot and more My FIRSTS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desais place [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desais place

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga I would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desais place

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 06:46Published

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes. On Sunday night, Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell.’. It was her first time..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.