Pope Slaps Away Grabby Woman's Hand

Pope Francis slapped a woman's hand after he had to pull himself away from her in St.

Peter's Square on Tuesday, Kim Johnson reports (0:57).

WCCO This Morning - January 1, 2020
Pope Francis Apologizes [Video]Pope Francis Apologizes

Pope Francis apologized a day after he was seen slapping a woman's hand.

Duration: 00:23Published

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand [Video]Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing..

Duration: 00:37Published

