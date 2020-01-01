Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

Pope Francis used his New Year message to decry violence against women.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

Pope Francis gave his first sermon of the New Year on Wednesday (January 1).

Speaking in a packed St Peter's Basilica, he called for an end to violence against women: (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) POPE FRANCIS, SAYING: "The rebirth of humanity began with women (...) How often is a woman's body sacrificed on the profane altar of advertising, profit, pornography, exploited as a surface to be used.

It must be freed from consumerism, it must be respected and honored.

It is the noblest flesh in the world."



Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping a woman's hand away after her rough grab

In a New Year's message, Pope Francis denounced violence against women, saying they should be treated...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions [Video]Sticking to your New Year's resolutions

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:13Published

Single mother from Detroit receives $2020 tip on $23 bill ahead of new year [Video]Single mother from Detroit receives $2020 tip on $23 bill ahead of new year

Single mother from Detroit receives $2020 tip on $23 bill ahead of new year

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.