In New Year message, pope decries violence against women

Pope Francis gave his first sermon of the New Year on Wednesday (January 1).

Speaking in a packed St Peter's Basilica, he called for an end to violence against women: (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) POPE FRANCIS, SAYING: "The rebirth of humanity began with women (...) How often is a woman's body sacrificed on the profane altar of advertising, profit, pornography, exploited as a surface to be used.

It must be freed from consumerism, it must be respected and honored.

It is the noblest flesh in the world."