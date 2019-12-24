FORECAST: Wednesday morning
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:44s - Published
now < > Embed
Wednesday morning forecast
FORECAST: Wednesday morning
REACTION WILL ON 7 ACTION NREACTNEWS.WISH A HAPPY NEW YEAR TOEVERYONE.THAT DOES FOR 7 SPORTS.Keenan: THANK YOU, KYLE.
Recent related news from verified sources
Wednesday will be a bright and beautiful Christmas with sunshine, light breezes, and temps in the mid... CBS 2 - Published 1 week ago
For those who grew up in New England, single-digit temperatures, snow squalls, and icy roads are... OilPrice.com - Published 1 week ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Wednesday Forecast
CBS2's Elise Finch reports. Wednesday will be a bright and beautiful Christmas with sunshine, light breezes, and temps in the mid 40s. While it'll be a few degrees above normal, it'll be nothing like..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:13 Published 1 week ago