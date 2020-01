Claire's Forecast 1-1

YOUR FULL FORECAST IS COMING UP.HAPPY NEW YEAR, MUCH QUIETERWEATHER IN STORE TODAY WITHSUNSHINE THISAFTERNOON.

WE STAY DRY THROUGHTHURSDAY BEFORE ACTIVE WEATHERRETURNS TO END THE WEEK.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST HAS MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES THIS MORNING, BUTIT IS DRY.CLEARING IS EXPECTED TODAYLEADING TO MOSTLY SUNNYCONDITIONS THISAFTERNOON.

WE SEE HIGHS REACHTHE MID 30S SO IT WILL BESLIGHTLY WARMER.THURSDAY IS MILD WITH A SHORTWARM UP INTO THE MID 40S.INCREASING CLOUDSTOMORROW TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDYTHURSDAY EVENING.

RAIN MOVES INLATETHURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY.

ITSTAYS MILD FRIDAY WITHTEMPERATURES IN THEMID 40S.

SATURDAY STARTS AS AWINTRY MIX CHANGING TO SNOW ASIT GETS COLDER.TODAY MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THEMID 30S.TONIGHT PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOWS NEAR30 DEGREES.THE 7-DAY FORECAST FEATURESSLIGHTLY WARMER TEMPERATURESWITHHIGHS IN THE MID 40S THURSDAY.STILL MILD IN THE MID 40S FIRDAYWITH SOME RAIN.TEMPERATURES BACK TO THE 30SSATURDAY WITH A WINTRY MIX TOSNOW.

DRY AGAINSUNDAY WITH NEAR NORMALTEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S.

A CHANCE FOR LIGHT SNOW MONDAY WITH WINTER-LIKE TEMPS IN THE LOW 30S.