Some Of The Oddest New Year's 'Drops' From Around The U.S.

Some Of The Oddest New Year's 'Drops' From Around The U.S.

Some Of The Oddest New Year's 'Drops' From Around The U.S.

New York has its iconic crystal ball, but other cities around the country ring in the new year with their own take on the tradition, Erin Hassanzadeh and Kim Johnson report (1:24).

WCCO This Morning - January 1, 2020
