Timelapse records powerful snow squall passing through western New York

Timelapse records powerful snow squall passing through western New York

Timelapse records powerful snow squall passing through western New York

A resident of New York state recorded a timelapse of a passing snow squall that covered the town of Rochester on December 31, 2019.
Timelapse records powerful snow squall passing through western New York

A resident of New York state recorded a timelapse of a passing snow squall that covered the town of Rochester on December 31, 2019.

The footage was shot around 2:00pm ET following a local alert for the coming storm.




Snow squall completely engulfs New York City

Check out this view of a snow squall taken from the 67th floor of the Empire State Building. A snow squall is a sudden moderately heavy snow fall with blowing snow and strong, gusty surface winds.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:09Published

Snow Squall warnings added to Wireless Emergency Alerts

Mobile devices will receive Wireless Emergency Alerts for Snow Squall warnings.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:02Published

