Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump On Kim Jong Un: 'He Likes Me'

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Trump On Kim Jong Un: 'He Likes Me'President Trump held a media briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump ready to ‘deal’ with any North Korean Christmas gift

Trump ready to ‘deal’ with any North Korean Christmas giftPresident Donald Trump has brushed off North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Trump (Again) Dismisses Threats From Kim Jong Un: ‘He Likes Me, I Like Him, We Get Along’

President Donald Trump dismissed threats from North Korea on New Year’s Eve, noting that he has a...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: I Hope Kim Jong Un's 'Christmas Gift' Is A Vase [Video]Trump: I Hope Kim Jong Un's 'Christmas Gift' Is A Vase

President Trump held a media briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:48Published

Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA [Video]Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA

North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.