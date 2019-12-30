Global  

National Returns Day is Thursday

Some suggestions if you need to make returns on holiday gifts
National Returns Day is Thursday

Eve, now, new years day... but tomorrow it'll be busy too... you know why???

Cause thursday is "national returns day."

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live now to walk us through what we need to know if you plan on returning any gifts.

Yeah brooke and tyler... making returns at a store seem like an easy process... and most of the time it is.

But that's probably because you're prepared.

If you're not used to making returns... that's ok á you're not alone.

Here are some tips you need to know before heading to the store.

According to consumer reports, you want to make sure you don't open the box.

If the original packaging has been messed with á stores may have a restocking fee.

Next, keep the reciept á stores often turn you away if you don't have one.

If you don't have a gift receipt, you could receive store credit.

And lastly, you need to bring an iád.

Stores sometimes scan and store data from your iád to track your return history.

Local store primp isn't familiar with "a lot of people do exchanges here just because we're kind of known to have something to fit everybody and people really like our products so we don't see much return."

Now obviously every store is different when it comes to returns... so make sure you're looking at their policies beforehand.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news three.

Thank you madelyne.

And it's also important you're checking the fine print along with the policies.



