Sullivan County man reported missing found safe after taking a canoe down Wabash River

a search for a missing person has ended.

Rescuers found the man "alive" around noon today.

"we're going to do everything we can to help anybody especially if they're in danger."

Bureau chief gary brian tells us exactly what happened.

"last night search and rescue workers hit the wabash river here in hutsonville looking for james hand.

His wife said he came here to clear his mind."

Hand's wife reported him missing around five sunday evening.

Searchers found his pickup truck at the hutsonville boat ramp.

Monday morning ..

They found a makeshift camp with his canoe.

Hand told police he had gone on the river to clear his mind after a disagreement with his family.

He went to sleep at his camp and woke up when the wabash river started to rise.

He began walking home and was found along the highway around oaktown indiana.

A number of agencies worked through the night to locate the missing man.

This included drones from the crawford county sheriff's office.

"everything went perfect.

Everybody knew their job.

Everybody knew their role.

Illinois state police provided air support and like i said illinois and indiana game wardens were here and everything was fine."

"the sheriff's department says this is a good reminder to always let loved ones know where you're heading and to always keep a cell phone on hand.

In hutsonville, gary brian news 10."

