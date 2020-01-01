Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Tuesday is New Year's Eve and there's some fun planned for the kids who can't stay up all night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Tomorrow is tomorrow is new year's eve... and there's some fun planned for families who can't stay up all night.

The terre haute children's museum is hosting it's "new year's noon" event.

It's a special version of the "ball drop" right here in the wabash valley.

Today-- news 10 caught up with workers as they set up.

These balloons will drop at noon tomorrow!

There will also be a dance party ..

Karaoke, and more.

I'm personally excited.

I can't make it to midnight.

We'll have over 600 people.

The looks on their faces when the balloons drop is pretty priceless.

The fun starts at 10 in the morning ..

And runs until 2 in the afternoon.

This event is included with regular admission.

It's free for museum members.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

arturoj61930613

arturo jaramillo RT @IWC: This is your year, and this is your watch. Ring in 2020 with the ultimate companion, the #IWCPortugieser Annual Calendar (Ref. IW5… 21 seconds ago

Ana52487876

Miss Vegas aka MSVGS Always fun to ring in the new year with your ex bf’s psycho girlfriend texting you https://t.co/0GWVqOlPOB 22 seconds ago

kimmyg65

Kim Pavia-Grillo RT @TenorsMusic: Tonight we will say goodbye to 2019 as we ring in 2020 with hope, love & happiness. May you be surrounded by people you l… 39 seconds ago

Xoxo_chantalle

chirpy It’s such a great feeling to ring in the new year with people who have stuck by you throughout the previous year. T… https://t.co/36wbxBGz0A 52 seconds ago

shivanya_198_

Priyadarshini RT @AdhyaAzad: When the bells ring out at midnight and you raise your glass in cheer, May your worries be few and love be grand all through… 3 minutes ago

Omimsss

'Amira-أميرة 👑 Just got off the phone with one of my aunties and one of her many prayer points was 'Your bell will ring this year… https://t.co/DSGnVOlOpE 6 minutes ago

LynjohnHouli

Lynjohn Houli RT @JTrentkemp1: Alabama man caught with meth and heroin asks for photo with arresting deputies. FUNNY A BAD GUY CAN LOVE THE POLICE BUT A… 8 minutes ago

cw_hudson

CW Hudson RT @williamoneilco: Our Chief Investment Strategist @Randy_Watts_ just published his latest article as a @Forbes contributor. Find out his… 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Noon Year's Eve': Children's Museum Of Denver Hosts Early Celebration For Kids [Video]'Noon Year's Eve': Children's Museum Of Denver Hosts Early Celebration For Kids

The Children's Museum rang in the new year early with a celebration full of plenty of science and fun.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:33Published

Ball Drop [Video]Ball Drop

Today kids and families celebrated the start of 2020 with the Minnesota children museum of Rochester's annual noon-year's eve ball drop.

Credit: KIMTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.