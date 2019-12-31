Global  

WEB EXTRA: 2020 Around The World

WEB EXTRA: 2020 Around The World

WEB EXTRA: 2020 Around The World

We’re still counting down to the new year in the U.S., but it is already 2020 in other parts of the world.

Watch how people in New Zealand, Australia, North and South Korea, and Hong Kong rang in the new year.
WEB EXTRA: Bayfront Park Getting Ready For New Year's Eve Celebration

Chopper4 got a glimpse of the "Big Orange" at the Hotel Intercontinental in Downtown Miami.

Chopper4 got a glimpse of the "Big Orange" at the Hotel Intercontinental in Downtown Miami.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:25Published

WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the his hand and pulled him toward her.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:12Published

