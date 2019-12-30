Trump Refused To Reveal To Reporter His New Year's Resolution. Here's Why

This resolution has more parts than grown Trump children profiting off his presidency. Hopefully...



Recent related videos from verified sources Sticking to your New Year's resolutions Sticking to your New Year's resolutions Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:13Published 1 hour ago Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53Published 6 hours ago