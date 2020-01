Sunny, mild New Year’s Day STAGES, ALL ALONG THE MISSOURIRIVER.CAPITAL FEDERAL CITYVIEW CAM, ISTHAT NOT BEAUTIFUL?A WONDERFUL WAY TO START THE NEWYEAR.STARLIGHT NOW GIVING WAY TO THATSUNSHINE, AND A SOUTH BREEZE,NINE MILES AN HOUR, AND THE WINDCHILL VALUES IN THE TEENS THISMORNING.COLD MORNING, AND IT COULD BEFAR COLDER WITHTEMPERATURES IN THE 20’S.THE WIND KICKS INTO GEAR AT11:00 THIS MORNING AND REMAINSAT THAT 20 MILE PER HOUR WIND,WITH RAINS GUSTING TO 30.55 DEGREES FOR THE HIGHTEMPERATURE TODAY.CHANGE COMES IN TOMORROW,AND WE ARE STILL ON THE 50’S,BUT WE WILL HAVE MORE CLOUDSHERE FIRST ALERT FUTURESCANHERE.THOSE RED ARROWS COMING OUT OFTHE SOUTH, THAT IS THE WARMERAIR, AND THAT IS GONE, AND THEBLUE ARROWS COMING INTO THENORTH, THAT IS COLDER AIR.THE REALLY LIGHT GREEN INTHROUGH HERE, THAT IS TOMORROWEVENING AND WE MIGHT SQUEEZESOME RAIN DROPS OUT OF THIS,JUST A FEW, BUT IT DOES NOT LOOKTO BE LIKE A WASH SHOWER ANYMEASURABLE RAIN LIKE A QUARTEROF AN INCH OR HALF OF AN INCH,BUT BIG-TIME RAIN.FRIDAY, IT LOOKS LIKE THEMOISTURE STAYS TO OUR SOUTH, SOTHAT IS DRY RIGHT NOW WITH 38DEGREES AND IT WILL BE COLDER.52 ON THURSDAY, FIRST ALERT