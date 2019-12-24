Global  

Fitness resolutions for the New Year

Fitness resolutions for the New Year

Fitness resolutions for the New Year

The gym is a popular place this time of year as people begin their New Year’s resolutions.
Fitness resolutions for the New Year

- - the gym is a popular place this- time of year as people begin- their new year's resolutions.

- over at planet fitness in - gulfport, the new year's rush - has already begun and people ar- signing up for- memberships with the goal of- staying fit.- if you're getting back into a - workout routine after some time- remember to set goals and stick- to them.- also, seeing results is a - gradual process, so be- patient with your routine.- working out with a friend or- group of friends can help keep- you motivated and also make the- workout experience fun- for everyone.

- other lifestyle choices like- diet can help your resolution - succeed as well.- - "drink a lot of water, obviousl- water is- better than coca-cola, so drink- that water, eat healthy, and- remember to exercise- two to three days a week."- - - - planet fitness in gulfport open- at 6 a.m.

On new year's day, so- you can even get a workout in a- the calendar



