Booker Unlikely To Make January Debates

NJ1015 is reporting that Cory Booker is unlikely to qualify for the January 20202 Presidential debates.

The DNC announced more stringent qualification guidelines for the Jan.

14 debate in Iowa, ahead of that state's Feb.

3 caucuses.

Candidates must meet the "polling threshold" of 5% or more support in at least four different polls.

Booker has not polled at 5% since March, according to The Washington Post.