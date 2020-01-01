Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Booker Unlikely To Make January Debates

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Booker Unlikely To Make January Debates

Booker Unlikely To Make January Debates

NJ1015 is reporting that Cory Booker is unlikely to qualify for the January 20202 Presidential debates.

The DNC announced more stringent qualification guidelines for the Jan.

14 debate in Iowa, ahead of that state's Feb.

3 caucuses.

Candidates must meet the "polling threshold" of 5% or more support in at least four different polls.

Booker has not polled at 5% since March, according to The Washington Post.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Booker unlikely to make January debates [Video]Booker unlikely to make January debates

NJ1015 is reporting that Cory Booker is unlikely to qualify for the January 20202 Presidential debates.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.