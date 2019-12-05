Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Countdown to Real ID

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Countdown to Real IDWhat you need to know to board planes
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Countdown to Real ID

If you use your driver's license to fly listen up á you have a deadline coming up in the new year.

And local dámá v's want you to act now.xxx i would say about half of my customers try to get the upgraded license and about half of them don't fly or are just planning to use a passport.

Starting october first of 20á20... a standard iád won't work to board a domestic plane.

That's because in ten months á the federal government will require real iáds for all airline travel and entry into some governemnt buildings.

A star in the upper right corner marks driver licenses as a real iád.

Extra identifification is required to get the upgrade from a standard iád.

You are still allowed to use a passport or passport book to board a




You Might Like


Tweets about this

radiodoc79

Earl Kennedy RT @Brewers: Happy New Year! Now the real countdown begins....Just 85 days until Opening Day! #SeeUMarch26 https://t.co/tE7enjDBUq 28 seconds ago

Silvana7Shirley

NCT DREAM FIGHTING RT @FxntyJoon: Wait are y’all being for real, nct didn’t stay for the countdown to 2020 at mbc so that jisung wouldn’t be alone since he is… 4 minutes ago

sul_lb

sula_lb  RT @lucky_thedon1: Not tryna b funny but can someone explain to me whats the real issue around the countdown ? why was ukhozi taken to cour… 6 minutes ago

s_angxl11

Saul Angel Olguin RT @Jakobryn: So like way earlier we reminded the tv and never put it back on live tv so the countdown on tv was about 70 seconds behind re… 7 minutes ago

KyungLahCNN

Kyung Lah The real countdown begins: https://t.co/7drEHPpgXg 8 minutes ago

Itsmee_ac

AKOOP 🎀 The countdown is really real 🥳 9 minutes ago

ForsakenCoyote

Jake @LimitedRunGames Why do I even bother going to the website at all for these? The game I was trying to get sold out… https://t.co/xxQRWyRzPu 9 minutes ago

kelly_kail

Beauty🌹 7/9 💕👶🏽 The countdown is real babygirl 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Greatest The Crown Outfits [Video]Top 10 Greatest The Crown Outfits

These The Crown outfits are fit for… well, a queen.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:02Published

Top 10 TV Boy Bands We Wish Were Real [Video]Top 10 TV Boy Bands We Wish Were Real

These fictional TV boy bands were always so in sync.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.