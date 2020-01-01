Milwaukee weather Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer to start the new year

Happy New Year!

Although we'regetting off to a chilly startthis morning, some warming ison the way for the first fewdays of the new year.

Today wewill climb out of the teensinto the upper 30s and lower40s by the afternoon withmostly sunny skies.

Tonightwill be partly cloudy and notas cold with lows in the lower40s.

Thursday looks partlycloudy and mild with highs inthe lower 40s.

Our next stormsystem will move out of theCentral Plains on Fridaybringing a good chance and ofrain/snow during the day, thensnow at night.

Highs on Fridaywill range from the upper 30sto near 40°.The weekend willbe colder and start out withsome scattered snow showersSaturday morning.

The balanceof Saturday will be mostlycloudy and breezy with highsin the lower 30s.

Expect a mixof sunshine and clouds onSunday and Monday with highsin the low to mid 30s.