Holiday Winter Gear Drive

In celebration of hanukkah the chabad of southern minnesota is giving back to those in need.

The're hosting a winter gear drive for mayo high school students.

So far á a couple dozen coats have been donated to the cause.

Rabbi david greene says not everyone can afford hats, mittens, and jackets to stay warm in the winter.

"they will be warm and not cold and i hope they feel in a positive way when they put it on that embrace from the whole community supporting them in their efforts."

The winter attire will be donated to mayo high school friday.

It will be kept in the sáoás room... it's designed to let students take what they need without any questions want to know how long