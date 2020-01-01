|
Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo
|
A fire in Germany’s Krefeld Zoo reportedly killed chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas and a number of other animals.
|
|
|
|
