A Quiet Place: Part II - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Check out the official trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou!

Release Date: March 20, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II is a horror movie that is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018).

The sequel film, written and directed by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

Production took place in Upstate New York from June 2019 to September 2019.

Paramount Pictures plans to release A Quiet Place: Part II in theaters on March 20, 2020.
'A Quiet Place Part II' trailer will terrify you

Happy New Year! A trailer for the chilling sequel to A Quiet Place is here, and it's just as eerie...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressPolygonIndependent


Emily Blunt is On the Run in 'A Quiet Place 2' Trailer - Watch!

The trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has been released! The trailer for the upcoming horror movie...
Just Jared - Published


