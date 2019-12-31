Global  

Police: Man Injured By Screwdriver-Wielding Suspect During Attempted Robbery In The Bronx

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:07s - Published < > Embed
A man was injured during an attempted robbery in the Bronx by a suspect wielding a screwdriver.

(Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
