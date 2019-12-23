Global  

What Small Businesses Should Make Their New Year's Resolution

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:14s
Local entrepreneur Kristi Piehl, founder and CEO of Media Minefield, says if there's one new year's resolution entrepreneurs should make in 2020 to help them succeed for years to come, it's to know your "why" (3:14).

WCCO Mid-Morning - January 1, 2020
Businesses facing new overtime rules in new year

NEW YORK (AP) — The new year brings new overtime rules for employers including small businesses and...
